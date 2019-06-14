TLH names Pollard permanent airport director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The man who’s been interim director of Tallahassee’s airport can now take the interim off his title.

Friday City Manager Reese Goad announced the appointment of David Pollard as airport director.

He’s held the role on an interim basis since September 2017, when director Chris Curry resigned to take a new job in Alabama.

The city says Pollard has more than 26 years of experience in aviation and served in the Marines.

Goad says passenger traffic reached a 10-year-high under Pollard’s leadership as interim director.

“It is my expectation that with steady leadership in place, TLH will continue to grow as an economic engine for our community,” said Goad.

Pollard holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation business administration from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla.