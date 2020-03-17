TMH setting up drive-thru COVID-19 sample collection center

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says it is setting up a drive-thru specimen collection for patients whose medical providers have ordered a COVID-19 coronavirus test. The Northwood Centre parking lot is the spot for the drive-thru sample collection site, TMH says.

TMH is working with its local healthcare partners to establish this centralized sample collection site.

TMH says samples will only be collected from patients who have already been evaluated and have a physician order for COVID-19 testing.

TMH and its partners are only ordering COVID-19 testing for patients with symptoms who meet the clinical criteria the Florida Department of Health has established.

TMH emphasizes this is not a community-wide screening and testing location. The hospital will announce when the collection site is open.

