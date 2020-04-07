TMH Carelink urges patients to take their healthcare digital

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – As the nation continues to adapt to new norms, hospitals like Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare are finding new ways to reach their patients.

At the forefront of that mission is their Telemedicine systems called TMH Carelink. Originally the hospital had 12 units; as of this week they are at 38.

The systems allow a patient to see their healthcare provider face to face, without ever stepping foot into a hospital. With just a camera, Surface Pro, and cart, they are changing the way they respond to the care of their 19 counties.

"Really in all honesty it was a really cool experience," said Kevin Winship after using the Carelink system for the first time last week.

He shares that he sees his cardiologist on a frequent basis, always going to TMH in person. But when offered the opportunity to try Telemedicine, he took his routine appointments, digital.

"It was remarkably simple," shares Winship via a Zoom call, "And a lot easier actually in a lot of ways I felt a lot more comfortable talking with them, instead of being in the doctor's office getting nervous, and everything else. It felt a lot more conversational."

Another Tallahassee resident, Corinn Fitzgerald, has been taking her seven-year-old daughter to follow ups for as long as she can remember.

Her little girl suffers from a genetic cholesterol disease as well as ADHD. She says meeting her doctor in this way was a blessing, "It absolutely brought my doctor into my home, which is my comfort zone, instead of going to them."

Carts that include the camera, Surface Pro, speaker, microphone, and keyboard have sophisticated software that allows them to not only screen patients through the drive through COVID-19 screenings, but enhance all healthcare needs.

Lauren Fayson-Clark, the administrator over population health at TMH, shares that these Carelinks are spread out in around 25 different locations, from NICU's, ER's, and waiting rooms, so families can visit their loved ones, "We want to make sure that we keep touch with those patients that need medication refills and who need to have a conversation about their health. And also screen those that may be symptomatic."

"For checkups and refills and things that he does not have to have hands on with her it was great," expresses Fitzgerald, "It was really really great."

As coronavirus concerns continue, the main purpose of these TMH Carelinks is to give providers, patients and staff alternative options to help keep them safe.

Fitzgerald shares that this could not have come at a better time, "I could not imagine bringing my children into TMH residency with all of this going around."

Winship agrees, "The thought of not having to go to the doctors office and the hospital and all the other things that go with it is really reassuring."

All it takes is a tap of a finger, and a click of a link to connect a physician and patient.

"Literally with a click of a button you can be seeing your healthcare provider and having that same conversation you would have been having in the office," emphasizes Fayson-Clark.

Patients like Fitzgerald say adjusting to this new normal of medicine has come with unexpected pros, like being able to talk to the doctor privately without her children being in the vicinity. However, she does mention a con, which is if her child has a pain or physical issue, it cannot be remedied through a computer screen.

But overall, Fitzgerald says this service is perfect for her families needs, "I would love to do it forever it was great!"

Winship says it has changed the way he views his healthcare, "I think moving forward if there was any possibility of doing this instead of going into a doctor's office I would do this every time."

Winship says what he most enjoyed was the convenience of the system. He shares he was even able to send EKG printouts to his cardiologist. Fayson-Clark says that through the TMH Foundation the community has raised more than 150 thousand dollars to go towards purchasing the 3 thousand dollar units.

If you would like to donate towards TMH Carelink, you can do so by clicking here.