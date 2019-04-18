TMH Golden Gala raising money for Music Therapy program

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The food, the gowns, and of course the décor. Thursday evening, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital hosted their Annual Golden Gala.

The event raises money for their nationally ranked music therapy program. The money goes towards helping inpatients and outpatients to either reduce stress, combat long-term illnesses, or just listen to music in a hospital setting.

The smile on a patient's face, when they are singing and listening to music, says it all.

Nigel Allen, the President of TMH Healthcare Foundation, notes, "Music is a way to break through the fog of their illness and get them to come back into the present."

The program, in partnership with FSU's College of Music, performs these treatments on patients in the NICU and the adult clinic.

Nurses like Britnney Risotoo, Director of Medical Music Therapy at TMH paints the picture, of what one can expect on a typical day, "We've brought guitars to patients in the hospital to give them their musical identity back we've brought the child out of these folks who have very few memories of that time."

For Ciele Gutierrez, a NICU Music Therapist at TMH, seeing the effect it has brings her immense joy.

"Just incredible to see the progress that they make from when they are first admitted to growing being able to feed on their own, being able to continue to gain weight," Gutierrez says with a smile. "Just how they continue to benefit from music therapy is really incredible."

The power of music, being brought to the attention of thousands, at the gala. Mark O'Bryant the President and CEO of TMH shares that although music therapy is not the typical approach to treatment, its holistic focus, is what makes it so special.

"People don't think normally when they come to hospitals about music therapy, but music is a great healer," Bryant stated.

It's a healer that can be a positive light during patient's treatment.

Gutierrez says that although a long road to recovery for many patients, it is worth it, when you see their progress due to the program.

"We do it for the patients, I do it for the kids, and just seeing everyone out here and come out here for that cause is truly, truly, amazing," Gutierrez points out.

And the communities support, is what Gutierrez says makes this treatment possible for so many, "Thank you to everyone that is here today supporting us, thank you from the bottom of our hearts we are so, so, appreciative."

To request more information about how to participate in the Music Therapy program at TMH during your stay, you can call 431-RHMT or 431-7468.

