TMH: More coronavirus screenings expected, visitors restricted

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says it has screened eight patients for coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.

Until now, the Florida Department of Health decided whether a test could be ordered. Now, COVID-19 tests can be ordered at the provider’s discretion. Because of that, TMH officials say they anticipate an increase in patients who are tested.

Samples were collected from five of the eight patients, and lab results are pending, according to TMH. Hospital officials say if a patient tests positive for COVID-19, an announcement will be made to the public.

The hospital is also asking that visitors now be limited to two people. Children under 18 are asked not to visit the hospital, unless they are seeking care.

