TMH NICU babies celebrate first Halloween with cute costumes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The babies at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital's newborn intensive care unit are embracing the spooky season in style.

Thanks to the night shift NICU nurses, the babies had handmade felt costumes ready to wear on Halloween.

The nurses made little lion, ladybug, shark, gum, jellybean and other adorable costumes for their tiny patients.

Check out all the cute, creative costumes in TMH's Facebook post:

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.