April 2, 2020

April 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is now accepting home-sewn cloth face masks and commercial grade Personal Protective Equipment donations to provide to hospital staff as the nation struggles with supply issues for these items.

TMH says the donated masks will be utilized for non-COVID-19-related care.

TMH says there are two drop-off locations:

TMH Marketing and Communications: 1308 Hodges Drive



TMH Foundation: 1331 East 6th Evenue