TMH and Kearney Center partner to bring health care to those experiencing homelessness

Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A new partnership between TMH and the Kearney Center will provide a way for those experiencing, or on the verge of experiencing homelessness, to get immediate access to healthcare.

The Tallahassee Memorial Transition Center at the Kearney Center has reduced ambulance calls to the Kearney Center by 20 per month.

One client, Bobbie Carrin, lost her health insurance three years ago.

She is currently in remission from thyroid cancer.

"I had no means of buying my centhroid or my heart medication," said Carrin. "I actually lost all hope."

When a member of the Kearney Center suggested she see a doctor, Carrin explained that she did not want to go to the emergency room.

"She said, 'No they're here!' It was so easy," said Carrin.

Carrin is now a month in receiving her medication, and is in remission.

The Transition Center treats medical and dental needs, mental health, and even substance abuse, immediately on site, free of charge.

"This is really a first of its kind, we know within the state of Florida, and probably a lot further than that," said Rick Kearney, the Chairman of CESC.

Kearney said it is important to be where the need exists.

"It really is a new way to take care of a lower echelon of folks that struggle with healthcare insurance and eligibility," said Kearney.

Carrin said she's excited to take her medication now.

"It's been like Christmas," she said.

The Beatitute Foundation helped create the partnership with Tallahassee Memorial.

More than 60 clients per week now receive basic medical services at the Kearney Center.