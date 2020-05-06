TMH animal therapy team shows appreciation to nursing staff

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare animal therapy team loves their nurses.

So, to show their appreciation on National Nurses Day, they gathered during a shift change.

"We want to keep our volunteers engaged and the community engaged and one of our volunteers thought this would be a great idea to support the nurses and the health care staff here at Tallahassee Memorial to bring all of the dogs out to show support for the staff," said Stephanie Perkins, TMH Animal Therapy Director.

With animal therapy going virtual, the dogs haven't physically seen the staff or patients for nearly two months.

Wednesday's interaction brought joy to both parties.

"So, not only is this a stress reliever for the nurses just to see the dogs and feel good about having the support of the community but it's also good for our volunteers to support the staff as well," Perkins said. "They feel really good about that, so it's a win-win for everyone."

Especially for Uber, the four-year-old golden retriever, who has gotten to know a lot of the nurses at TMH and couldn't wait to come back and show his support.

"He's glad to see some other people," said animal therapy volunteer Tom Holt. "He wishes he could get a little closer to all of you. He would be all over you saying 'Hello,' but it's good to get him out too."

A brigade of motorcycles also rode through the TMH entrance to show support, showcasing just how much our healthcare heroes are appreciated.

"We all, at some point or another, are going to depend on them so I think thanking them is very important right now, to keep them in the right mind," Holt said.

Keeping the nurses spirits up, one bark at a time.

For more information on TMH's animal therapy program, click here.