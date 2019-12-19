TMH dresses up NICU babies in adorable holiday outfits

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Memorial Hospital is celebrating the holiday season with its tiniest patients.

The nurses of the Newborn Intensive Care Unit dressed up the babies in Christmas tree, snowman and holiday gift outfits.

The hospital says it's home to the region's only NICU and high-risk labor and delivery unit.

"Having a new baby in the NICU can sometimes make the holidays feel a little less merry," TMH spokesperson Morgan King said. "But our amazing team works to make the environment as comfortable as possible for our babies and families – including bringing the festive fun to them!"

King said the hospital's crafty night nurses made the costumes for the NICU babies, and the morning team dressed up the precious presents.

To see the full gallery of NICU costumes, check out TMH's Facebook post below.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.