By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has announced that, beginning noon on March 28, no visitors will be permitted to enter the hospital.

TMH says exclusions will be made for children, expecting moms admitted to the Women's Pavilion, patients with disabilities and patients receiving end-of-life care.

The hospital is making this change in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

For more information on TMH's new policy, click here.