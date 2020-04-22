TMH starts pop up grocery store to help employees

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 20, 2020

"Grocery2Go" allows health care workers at Tallahassee Memorial to shop for essentials, without going to the grocery store. (Photo: TMH)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Health care workers at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare — tired after a long shift — now have a chance to grab groceries before heading home.

TMH sent us video of its new "Grocery2Go."

It allows employees to pick up every day items and pre-made meals without having to stop at a store.

The hospital says it's designed to reduce employee stress.

"Maybe they don't have to worry about it as much for essential items like milk, bread, cheese, toilet paper... Some of the things we know... They would be less stressed about," said the hospital's Quality of Life Services Director Afaf Qasem.

An attendant fills each employee's order to try to further reduce any COVID-19 risk.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.