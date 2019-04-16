TMH unveils new M.T. Mustian Center

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The newest addition to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital was revealed on Friday, the M.T. Mustian Center.

We got a behind-the-scenes look into the facility.

The new facility is named in memory of longtime TMH leader Middleton Truett "M.T." Mustian, who passed away in May 2017 at the age of 96.

The expansion at TMH has been over a decade in the making. From the operating rooms to the recovery suites, every detail has been considered.

The $270 million project will be able to hold up to 72 intensive care unit beds at a given time. It also features 32 state-of-the-art operating rooms with the latest technology and consultation rooms where families and patients can meet with doctors. The most advanced imaging and x-ray machines will allow doctors to see more into a patient's medical condition.

Mark O' Bryant, President and CEO of TMH, says even though the hospital's current facilities meet the need of its patients, a new facility was necessary to allow TMH to stay ahead of the technology curve.

"We recognized that in order to really advance healthcare in our community, we had to have a facility that would really accommodate not just the growth of our community, but to better accommodate changing technologies," O' Bryant says.

The M.T. Mustian Center will be opening next month.

