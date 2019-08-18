Police search for suspects after series of fraudulent buys at Tallahassee stores

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Police hope surveillance footage will lead to answers after a quartet of suspects racked up thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges.

Tallahassee Police posted four images to the department's Facebook page Sunday afternoon, asking the public for help.

According to TPD, the incidents occurred between July 24 and 25 at both Walmart and Publix stores.

A fraudulent bank card was used in each transaction. In total, the suspects made off with more than $10,000 in illegal purchases.

Anyone with information should call (850) 891- 4650 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574- TIPS.