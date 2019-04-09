TPD: Armed suspect flees from police after burglarizing vehicle

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a man for armed vehicle burglary after an incident early this morning.

Police responded to the scene Tuesday in the 1800 block of Larette Drive after a resident called to report a suspicious person who was seen looking into parked vehicles.

Officers located a man in the area matching the description of the suspect provided by the caller. When officers approached the man, he fled on foot but was detained by police after a brief chase.

Officers identified the man as 25-year-old Marvin Jefferson.

As he was being detained, officers found Jefferson to be in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm as well as items stolen from one of the vehicles.

The stolen items were returned to their rightful owner and Jefferson was arrested.

Jefferson has been booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on charges of armed burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer, and a probation violation for carrying a concealed weapon.