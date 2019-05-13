Victim opens fire on armed robbery suspects, DNA leads to arrest

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man has been arrested after police say DNA evidence linked him to an armed robbery that occurred last month in Tallahassee.

On April 9, Tallahassee Police responded to a robbery in the 1300 block of Mahan Drive.

At the scene, the victim told police that he had just closed up his restaurant and was putting a bank bag in his vehicle behind the business when he was approached by two armed suspects.

One of the suspects held a gun to the victim's head while demanding money.

As the victim reached into his car to grab the bank bag, he was able to grab his own gun and push the suspect's gun away from his head. In fear for his life, the victim opened fire on the suspects and they fled the area.

The victim ran back into the business and his wife, who was inside during the robbery, called 911.

TPD collected evidence from the scene, including the suspect's firearm and the victim’s bank bag, which was covered with the suspect's blood. The blood samples were submitted to FDLE for testing.

During the investigation, 18-year-old Calvin Anderson arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. It was discovered that Anderson was also wanted for a robbery that occurred at the Dade Street Community Center on March 28.

Police responded to the hospital and detained Anderson on a warrant. After his release from the hospital, he was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.

FDLE later confirmed that the blood samples from the bank bag matched the DNA of Anderson. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit charged Anderson with armed robbery.

TPD says they are still working to identify the other suspect involved in the robbery.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call them at (850) 891-4200, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.