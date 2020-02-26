Two people injured in "Total Loss" fire on Tower Wood Trail

The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Tower Wood Trail, located in Leon County. Officials responded at approximately 12:58 A.M.

TFD arrived to find heavy smoke and flames still emerging from the home.

In conjunction with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, TFD removed two occupants from the home, who were then transported to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare by Leon County EMS.

Multiple crews worked to put out the fire. Some agencies remained on scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

The fire is considered a total loss, with an estimated $130,000 in damages. The cause is currently under investigation with TFD and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.