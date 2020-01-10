TPD, LCSO and FHP arrest 4 people following vehicle chase, Home Depot theft

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says four people, three of whom are from South Carolina, were arrested following a vehicle chase after they stole from the Home Depot on Capital Circle Northeast.

Around 12:30 p.m., TPD was called to the Home Depot. The tipster told police they saw four people throwing items into the bed of a white pickup truck with no license plate. They were able to tell police which way they went after leaving the store.

An officer located the truck as it approached Centerville Road. The truck sped away from officers and the Leon County Sheriff's Office aviation unit helicopter kept it in sight and told units on the ground where it was.

Eventually, the truck made its way onto Apalachee Parkway, where the Florida Highway Patrol pursued it until it crashed at the intersection of Louvinia Drive and Williams Road.

All four suspects weren't hurt, and FHP troopers and LCSO deputies promptly arrested them.

TPD says the truck was stolen out of Greenville, South Carolina, and two of the suspects had felony warrants out of that state. Only one of the suspects was from the Tallahassee area.

TPD is taking the lead on the theft case and the warrants, while FHP is investigating the pursuit and stolen truck recovery.

The following people were arrested:



Reginald Henderson, 52-year-old man, of Greenville, South Carolina



Charles Chiles, 54-year-old man, of Greenville, South Carolina



Casey Lyday, 27-year-old woman, of Greenville, South Carolina

