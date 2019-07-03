TPD: Man arrested after harboring runaway minor, soliciting minor for sex

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee man is accused of luring a minor through a social media app.

On June 30, Tallahassee Police responded to a home in the 2300 block of Killearn Center Blvd. in reference to a 13-year-old runaway.

Officials say they were informed that around midnight on June 29, a witness saw the boy enter the front passenger seat of a two-door Lexus and a description of the driver was given to police.

Authorities say an adult acquaintance of the juvenile advised TPD that the 13-year-old had met someone who matched the description of the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 27-year-old Ryan Isom, through the app Grindr and the acquaintance knew of Isom's intention to pick up the teen and keep them for several days without parental consent.

Police say on July 1, investigators learned that the missing boy was at a home in the 2700 block of W. Pensacola Street, where a two-door Lexus was parked.

Officials say they positively identified the car as belonging to Isom.

TPD says they made contact with Isom at the home, and he told officers the child was in his bedroom.

Officials say during a conversation with Isom, he said the 13-year-old lied about his age, but he kept the child in his home and did not attempt to contact anyone, even after seeing the juvenile was reported as a runaway.

According to arrest records, the teen told investigators the two met on the Grindr app and spoke over Instagram. Officials also say the boy said Isom traveled to pick him up so they could stay together for a few days.

Authorities say they saw evidence of inappropriate contact between Isom and the 13-year-old, and say they were informed by the child that Isom had solicited him for sex, but he told law enforcement the two only hugged and kissed.

Isom was arrested and taken to the Leon County Detention Facility, but is now free on bond.

