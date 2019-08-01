TPD: Man arrested for battery after fighting over who would drive to dinner

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man following a fight outside of a home over who was going to drive to dinner.

Officials say 27-year-old Colin Cox was taken into custody Wednesday evening after police say witnesses observed him and his grandfather fighting outside of his home on Old Bainbridge Road.

TPD says when officials arrived near the scene, they were flagged down by witnesses who directed them to the residence.

Authorities say witnesses told them they saw Cox fighting with his grandfather, repeatedly slamming his torso onto the ground and dragging the elderly man by both arms into the residence.

Officials say when police arrived to the scene, they found Cox’s grandfather distraught with a one-inch cut on his nose and disheveled clothing. TPD says Cox also had messy clothing and what appeared to be blood stains on shirt.

According to TPD, Cox’s grandfather came over to do laundry and after a few beers they decided to go to have dinner at Texas Roadhouse. The altercation then occurred once they began to argue over who was going to drive.

Police say, Cox denied all accusations pertaining to the fight. The victim would not say that Cox hit him but did confirm that there was a physical fight.

Cox has been charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older and was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.