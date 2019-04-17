TPD: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in accident near West Pensacola Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a traffic crash near West Pensacola Street and Cactus Street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

TPD says emergency responders were called to the scene at 8:30 p.m. and immediately provided medical attention to the pedestrian, who was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

TPD is asking motorists to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Officials say all eastbound and westbound traffic on West Pensacola Street, between Cactus Street and Dupree Street, have been shutdown.

Traffic Homicide Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but did not speak with an officer on scene or anyone with information about the accident to please call (850) 891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.