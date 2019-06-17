TPD Reports missing person

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is reporting 42-year-old Heath Miller as missing, and is asking for your help finding him.

Heath was last seen about a week ago near the 2600 block of North Point Circle. It isn't known what he was wearing during that time, but officials are describing him to be 5'10 and approximately 245 pounds. He has long "salt-and-pepper" hair and has brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.