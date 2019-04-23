TPD: Suspects caught on camera stealing stretcher

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
April 23, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is looking for three suspects accused of stealing a medical stretcher from Leon County EMS.
The incident happened on April 21 in the area of 700 W. Virginia Street.
TPD says Leon County EMS was responding to a call for service shortly after 2 a.m. when the three suspects grabbed the stretcher and wheeled it away.
Police say the stretcher is a yellow and black Stryker stretcher with an oxygen tank attached.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Investigator Biederman at (850) 891-4879.