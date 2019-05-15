TPD: Suspects distracted cashier, stole activated gift cards

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three suspects accused in a recent theft.

TPD's Financial Crimes Unit says the incident happened on April 17 at the Walgreens on Mahan Drive.

The three suspects, seen on surveillance video, allegedly distracted the cashier and stole activated gift cards without paying for them.

Anyone with information on the case, or who recognizes the suspects, is asked to call Investigator Scarbrough at 850-891-4509, or Crime Stoppers 850-574-TIPS.