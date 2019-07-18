TPD: Woman kidnapped six-month-old, claimed to be child's grandmother

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a woman for kidnapping a sixth-month-old baby and claiming to be the child's grandmother.

According to TPD, the mother of the child was sitting at a bus stop located near the Kearney Center with the infant child.

Officials say the mother began to smoke a cigarette and a woman also at the bus stop, identified as 55-year-old Wanda Williams, offered to hold the infant as the mother smoked, and the mother agreed, telling officers she was under the impression Williams was concerned about the smoke near the baby.

According to arrest reports, a church bus approached the bus stop and, while the mother wasn't looking, Williams boarded the bus with the infant and traveled over eight miles away with the child.

TPD says the after the mother became aware that her child was gone, she went into the Kearney Center and began asking for help.

Officials say Kearney Center staff reviewed surveillance footage, which showed Williams get on the bus.

Authorities say the bus and it's destination were each identified, and officers responded and made contact with Williams, who claimed to officials she was the child's grandmother and had been given permission to take the baby to breakfast.

Officers say the mother and father both adamantly verified Williams was not a relative of theirs and did not have permission to take the infant.

TPD says officers on scene were led to believe Williams may have been confused or mentally ill, saying her statements were in direct contrast with that of the infant's parents.

Authorities reunited the infant with her mother and arrested Williams, taking her to the Leon County Detention Facility.

Williams has been charged with kidnapping.