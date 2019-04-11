TPD: Woman rented SUV in November, never returned it

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee woman has been arrested for fraud after police say rented a vehicle for a week in November and never returned it to the rental company.

37-year-old Talreca Lewis was arrested on a warrant on Wednesday for failure to return a rental vehicle.

According to court documents, the Tallahassee Police Department was contacted in January by Avis Car Rental on South Monroe Street about an overdue vehicle.

A representative at the business said that a customer had rented a 2018 Nissan Rogue for a week in November and did not return it on the due date. They said the customer, Talreca Lewis, had not responded to any of their requests to return the vehicle and could not be located.

Following an investigation, a warrant was signed for Lewis' arrest on January 30. She was located and taken into custody on Wednesday.

Lewis was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility and is free on $5,000 bond.