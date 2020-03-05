TPD arrests 5 in illegal gambling sting at internet cafes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested five people at local businesses hosting illegal gambling operations. TPD says the operations, or internet cafes, featured internet-based computer games of chance similar to video slot machines.

Officers served search warrants at three locations and seized more than $4,300 in cash, two semi-automatic handguns, a taser and several computers.

The warrants were served at Grace Entertainment at 3539 Apalachee Parkway, Southern Amusement Arcade at 1214 Capital Circle Southeast and Havana 2009 LLC at 4727 Crawfordville Road.

The following people were arrested on gambling charges:

—41-year-old Cindye Sears

—66-year-old Martha Adams

—44-year-old Dameca Lurry

—32-year-old Dustin Delain

—39-year-old Roberto Rivera

TPD says it first started investigating multiple illegal internet cafe gambling operations in April 2019 after multiple residents complained about the illegal activity.

The department says it plans to arrest more people in connection to this investigation.

Anyone with information about illegal gambling operations can call 850-891-4200 and ask to speak with the special investigations section.

