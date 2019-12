By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it arrested five people in connection to prostitution in the area.

The department's General Narcotics Unit conducted an undercover operation targeting street level prostitution activity on Wednesday.

The following people were arrested:



Sylvia Bryant, 55, charged with prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia



Quinntina Franklin, 39, charged with prostituion and possession of cocaine



Sarah Robinson, 57, charged with prostitution



Gregory Lightfoot, 51, charged with agreeing to secure another for prostitution