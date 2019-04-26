TPD arrests four in crime prevention operation

By: WCTV Eyewitenss News

April 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested four people in connection to complaints received by the department of crime around the area of the 2000 block of Holton Street.

TPD says they have received numerous complaints from citizens regarding crime, including drug sales and prostitution in the area.

Officials say they developed probable cause to arrest four people on Friday.

Authorities have arrested the following people:

Shondre Cromartie, 27: Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence



Cher Lovett, 47: Sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship or business, resisting an officer without violence



Antonpia Harper, 37: Trespass after warning, disorderly conduct

