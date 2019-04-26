TPD arrests four in crime prevention operation

By: WCTV Eyewitenss News
April 26, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested four people in connection to complaints received by the department of crime around the area of the 2000 block of Holton Street.
TPD says they have received numerous complaints from citizens regarding crime, including drug sales and prostitution in the area.
Officials say they developed probable cause to arrest four people on Friday.
Authorities have arrested the following people:
TPD says all four were transported to the Leon County Detention Facility for processing.