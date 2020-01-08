TPD arrests man following attempted burglary at Best Buy

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a burglary at the Best Buy in the 1400 block of Apalachee Parkway.

TPD says just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the CDA received an alarm call at the business.

Authorities say officers arrived immediately and saw a suspect fleeing on foot. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Quinton D. Harris, was apprehended.

Officials say further investigation of the scene revealed there were additional suspects involved that were not apprehended.

TPD says Harris is from Texas and the department is coordinating with several other agencies to determine if there is any evidence if Harris is part of a group of travelers who have been burglarizing Best Buy's throughout the country.

Authorities say an investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

Officials say Harris is facing charges of possession of burglary tools, burglary of structure unarmed without person inside, grand theft more than $10,000 but less than $20,000, criminal mischief/damage property more than $1,000 and resisting arrest without violence.