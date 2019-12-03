FDLE arrests student who admitted to AirDropping shooting threat on Leon High campus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says it arrested an 18-year-old Leon High School student who admitted to "AirDropping" a threat on campus in November.

AirDrop is a feature that allows Apple users to share files wirelessly. It has the range to reach the next room. According to the probable cause affidavit, Arianna Goldwire set her phone's device name as "School Shooter" when she connected to Leon High's Wi-Fi, then sent a message via AirDrop to other students on campus on November 5 that said "I'm gonna shoot this b**** up tomorrow."

Another student shared the threat to their Instagram story, according to the affidavit. This student told Leon County Sheriff's Office Deputies in an interview she didn't know who created the message, but she posted it to her story to make people aware. The affidavit says she initially rejected the AirDrop several times. The student gave deputies the names of the students she was sitting with when she got the message.

Information Technology for the Leon County School Board tracked the student ID number connected to the phone that logged in with the name "School Shooter" back to Goldwire, the affidavit said.

When FDLE special agents interviewed Goldwire, she denied creating the message at first, but later admitted she Airdropped it, according to the affidavit.

A special agent reviewed Goldwire's phone and confirmed the MAC address of it matched that of the device connected to the Leon Wi-Fi as "School Shooter."

Goldwire was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

