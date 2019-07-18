TPD arrests three for selling cocaine

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested three people for selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a community center.

TPD says they received numerous complaints regarding "open air," drug sales in various areas of the community.

Officials say they have arrested Leon Early, 45, Ashley Meadows, 31, and Clarence Moss, 65, on charges of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a community center.

TPD says all three were taken to the Leon County Detention Facility for processing.