By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public's help in locating 44-year-old Michael Watson.

Police say Watson was last seen on Saturday, June 22, in the 3100 block of Parkridge Drive.

TPD says Watson was last seen wearing a blue or grey tee shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200.