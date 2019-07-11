TPD asking for public's help in identifying robbery suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to a robbery that occurred on Preserve Lane in June.

According to TPD, a suspect knocked on the door of the victim seeking help and use of a telephone.

Officials say the victim refused to let the suspect into the residence.

Authorities say a second suspect then emerged, displayed a gun and demanded entry into the house.

TPD says the suspects fled after the victim began to yell, and one suspect was caught on camera by a neighbor.

Officials say the suspect is described as a black male, early to mid 20's, 5'8"-5'10" and wearing a head wrap.

Authorities say the other suspect is described as a black male in his 20's, between 5'10"-6'2", husky build with a scraggly beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-891-4707.