Tallahassee Police Chief candidates to be interviewed Monday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee's Community Partners Committee will interview the 10 finalists for the city's new chief of police at 8 a.m. Monday.

The interviews will take place at the Tallahassee Community College Center for Innovation at 300 W Pensacola Street.

Here are the finalists the committee will interview for the Tallahassee Police Department Chief of Police opening:



John Dale- Colonel and the Executive Director of the Department of Investigations in the Broward Sheriff's Office. He also previously worked for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.



Antonio Gilliam- Assistant Police Chief for the St. Petersburg Police Department, with more than 18 years of experience. He is a Tallahassee native and an FSU graduate.



Argatha Gilmore- Chief of Police for Lake City, and a former TPD officer. During her time in Tallahassee, she was a Division Commander in the Southern Sector, Internal Affairs, Technical Services Division, Alpha District, Charlie District, and Special Operations.



Steve Outlaw- Interim Chief of Police of TPD since former Chief DeLeo's resignation in early July. He has been a member of TPD since 1987.



Lawrence Revell- Major in the Criminal Investigations Bureau of TPD. He has also served as Major for the High Risk Offenders Bureau, the Special Response Team, and Captain for Research and Development. Revell has been a member of TPD since 1992.



Glenn Sapp- Chief of Police for the Quincy Police Department since 2014, and the Assistant Chief from 2011 until then. He was also a member of the Tallahassee Police Department from 1988 until 2011.



Lonnie Scott- Major in the Administrative Services Bureau Commander of TPD. He also previously served as member of the Gainesville Police Department in the capacities of Professional Standards and Support Services Bureau Commander and Emergency Manager for the City of Gainesville.



Audrey Smith- Chief of the Department of Youth & Accreditation Services for the Leon County Sheriff's Office. She was also a member of the Tallahassee Police Department from 1988 to 2017.



Eric Smith- Deputy Chief in Orlando, and has been a police officer there from 1994 until 2005, before being promoted to Sergeant.

