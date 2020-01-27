Tallahassee Police Department creates Citizens Advisory Committee

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness

January 27, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell announced the addition of a Citizens Advisory Committee on Monday in efforts to enhance communication between the police department and the community.

Applications to serve on the new committee will be accepted now through Monday, February 10 at 5 p.m.

Chief Revell named Pastor Rudy Ferguson to chair the committee.

The chief says his goal is to bring in people of all ages from all parts of the community pic.twitter.com/Jo6femA9XZ — Monica Casey (@MonicaCaseyNews) January 27, 2020

With the new board, Chief Revell aims to establish an integral flow of information, ultimately helping enhance safety and reduce crime.

“Many crimes happen in the view of people, but there is a real fear in coming forward with information," Chief Revell said. "We have to make our community feel safe in coming forward. When we all work together, we will see a huge reduction in crime."

TPD and the Citizens Advisory Committee will work together to identify and focus on public safety issues. The committee will make recommendations to the chief about how key issues should be addressed within Tallahassee neighborhoods, bringing the community's perspective to the table.

The board will advocate to improve the relationship between TPD and the community.

You can learn more about the new committee and meet Chief Revell at the community meeting on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6-8 p.m.

To apply to serve on TPD's Citizens Advisory Committee, visit its website here.

