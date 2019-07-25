TPD holds community event as Operation Safe Summer nets over 100 arrests

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Residents can walk the block Thursday night as part of TPD's Operation Safe Neighborhoods as police officers and city leaders will be in the Griffin Heights community from 6 to 8 p.m.

The program is part of an annual initiative; this is the second event this summer.

It promotes public safety by organizing community walks.

Thursday's event begins at the Griffin Chapel Primitive Baptist Church.

Participants do not have to live in the Griffin Heights neighborhood to attend the event. It provides an opportunity to meet law enforcement in a fun, casual setting.

"We can all work together as a team. It takes every moving part to keep our community safe, it's not just law enforcement, and it's not just community. It's both of us working together, because we're all members of the community," said TPD PIO Rachelle Denmark.

Operation Safe Summer

TPD is also currently involved in Operation Safe Summer.

The plan includes high visibility patrols, traffic stop, and surveillance of locations prone to criminal activity.

Between June 5 and July 20, there have been 110 arrests, with 113 felony charges. There have been 8 handguns recovered and 748 traffic stops.

In addition, TPD has seized more than 12 pounds of marijuana, 61 grams of cocaine, and 18 grams of methamphetamine.

After 12 shootings in May, there have been four in June and three in July.

Operation Safe Summer will continue for several more weeks.