TPD hosts Clippers and Cops event to connect with the community

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department held its first "Clippers and Cops" on Friday as a new way to interact with the Tallahassee community.

Representatives from the Leon County Sheriff's Department also participated at the Fade Barbershop Community Conversation.

Fade Barbershop was packed with customers and police officers Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

"I think this is a really good opportunity, we're going to do more, probably try to do one a month and we'll move from shop to shop," said Sergeant Anitra Highland, the supervisor of TPD community relations. "So, yeah I think it's a really good idea, a great idea, a great opportunity for us to build those relationships in the community."

Many said that the barbershop was the perfect place for the event; in the days of online shopping and chat rooms, it's a spot where the community can come together and catch up.

"One of the things that most people do is when they're in the barbershop, or even in the salon, they talk about everything. So we decided to come here, and have a little barbershop talk, so that people in the shop can ask us any kind of questions they like," said Sgt. Highland.

Many members of the community wondering about protocol and what goes through law enforcement officers' minds when they do certain parts of their jobs, such as traffic stops.

"If you get pulled over, so you'll know what to do, what not to do," said professional barber Jeffrey Allen. "It's very good for the community, they're very friendly, very kind, kind people."

Dave Teems, the public information officer for the Leon County Sheriff's Office, said officers do not often get to interact with the public unless it is a time of crisis.

"It's always good to interact with people in a positive way, and show that we're not just here for bad things, we're here to talk with the community and help the community as much as we possibly can," said Officer Teems.

Interim Police Chief Steve Outlaw and Commissioner Curtis Richardson were also at the event.

Customers brought their children, who were able to meet members of law enforcement as well.

"Just basic everyday things that they can see law enforcement officers as humans, other than these people that are out driving cars and putting people in jail," said Teems.

"They're at a young age where they can get the information so as they grow in age they'll know what to do, what not to do, and they can share that information with their friends and family," said Allen.

TPD said it is hoping to hold these community conversations once a month at other barbershops and salons around town.