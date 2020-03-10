TPD closes parts of Columbia Drive as it tries to arrest suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it has closed some areas off around Columbia Drive as it tries to arrest a suspect who locked themselves in a townhouse.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals Task Force also responded to the scene.

Police believe the suspect may have access to a weapon, so that's why they're taking these precautions.

At this time, police are not saying what charges the suspect is facing.

This is a developing story.

