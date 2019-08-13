TPD investigates death on Block Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department said officers are investigating a death near the 2600 block of Block Drive. Around 9:30 a.m., police arrived to the scene and found a dead person in the area, according to the department.

If you have any information about this case, call TPD at (850)-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850)-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story. We will update this with the latest details as our reporter gathers more information.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

