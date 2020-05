By: Christen Hyde | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Keith Street.

Officers say the incident happened around 3:30 Friday morning.

Investigators say two people were seriously injured.

Police have not released any more details at this time, but they are asking anyone with information to call 850-891-4200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.