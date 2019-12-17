TPD investigating shooting on Alabama Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after shots were fired at a home on Alabama Street early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Alabama Street around 3:02 a.m. According to the department, an unknown person shot at a home with two men inside.

Officers on scene found several bullet holes in the front of the home. No one was injured in this incident.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact police at 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

