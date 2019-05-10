TPD investigating Thursday night shooting

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night.

Officers say they responded to a local hospital around 12:47 Friday morning after two people arrived with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

After asking questions, investigators found that the two had been shot near the 3000 block of South Adams Street.

No other details have been released about the incident. The identities of the victims haven't been released at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Tallahassee Police Department at (850) 891-4200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers ar (850) 574-8477 (TIPS).