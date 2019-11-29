TPD investigating a fatal shooting on West Tennessee Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting on West Tennessee Street. According to a press release, it happened at 12:22 a.m. Friday morning near the 2600 block.

The single victim was transported to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking anyone with information in this case to call them at 850-891-4200 or their crime stoppers line at 850-574-TIPS.

