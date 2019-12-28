TPD investigating a shooting and multiple vehicle burglaries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 28, 2019

Viewer Submitted video/photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for your help in identifying one or more suspects involved in a shooting after an attempted vehicle burglary.

TPD says it happened near the 2500 block of Capstone Drive shortly after two Saturday morning. Officers tell us the victim looked into their garage around this time and saw someone trying to gain entry into their vehicle. That is when the suspect shot multiple rounds at the victim. She is said to be unharmed.

TPD says while they were on scene, they found three other vehicles in the area had been burglarized.

A viewer submitted the video attached to this article and says someone tried to get into their vehicle around this time, too. TPD has confirmed they are looking at the same video as possible evidence.

If you have any information into this shooting and burglaries, TPD wants you to call 850-891-4200 or their Crime Stoppers number 850-574-TIPS.

