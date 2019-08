By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A person is in critical condition after they jumped out of the fifth floor of Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

Police got the call about the incident at 7:57 a.m.

The department is investigating the situation and will provide more details later.

This is a developing story. WCTV will update it with the latest information once our reporter gathers it.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.