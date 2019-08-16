TPD investigating after person sustained injuries at construction site on Stearns Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a person sustained injuries at a construction site and died.

Officials say around 2:08 p.m. on Friday, emergency personnel responded to the 1000 block of Stearns Street in reference to a person who sustained an injury at the construction site.

TPD says the person later succumbed to their injuries.

Officials have not given an identity of the victim or have given details on how the victim died.

TPD is asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.