TPD investigating armed robbery caught on camera

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened around 9 p.m. on April 26 in the 1800 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

TPD says the suspect entered the business with a handgun and fired a shot into the air before taking money from an employee and leaving the business.

Officials posted video of the incident to social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-891-4328 or Crime Stoppers 850-574-TIPS.