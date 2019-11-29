TPD investigating death near Pasco Street and Okaloosa Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating the death a person who was found inside of a vehicle around 4:57 a.m. Friday.

Details are limited at this time, but TPD does tell us the person was discovered near the intersection of Pasco Street and Okaloosa Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department is asking anyone with information in this case to call them at 850-891-4200 or their crime stoppers line at 850-574-TIPS.

