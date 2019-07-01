TPD investigating fatal crash on Ridge Road

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle traffic crash which occurred in the 100 block of Ridge Road. TPD and emergency responders were called to the scene at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was deceased as result of their injuries. Due to the significance of the crash, TPD Traffic Homicide Investigators were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

TPD is asking motorists to avoid the area of Ridge Road between State Street and Crawfordville Highway for the next several hours as the roadway is closed.

Anyone with information about the accident to please call (850) 891-4200 and ask to speak with the Traffic Homicide Unit. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.